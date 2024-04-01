PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 780838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

