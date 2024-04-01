Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00041182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

