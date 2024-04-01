XYO Market Cap Tops $133.67 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $133.67 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,563.78 or 1.00011435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01063527 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,270,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.