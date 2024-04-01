Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

CNTA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

