Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 5,613 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,562,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 448,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.5 %

VONV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.