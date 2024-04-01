Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 326,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

