Durante & Waters LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 3,060,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

