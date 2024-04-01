Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

