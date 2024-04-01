Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 294,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

