Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. 1,539,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,331. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
