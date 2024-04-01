SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 323,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,938. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

