PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

