AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.67.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.31. 40,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,880. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.