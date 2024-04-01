Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.50 price objective by analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s current price.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.