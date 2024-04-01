Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.50 price objective by analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s current price.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of BITF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74.
About Bitfarms
