Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching C$118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 269,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

