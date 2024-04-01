Raymond James Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.77.

BRP stock traded up C$5.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$96.80. 348,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.97.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

