BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.77.

DOO stock traded up C$5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting C$96.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.97. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

