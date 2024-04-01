NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) received a C$13.50 price target from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Cormark upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
