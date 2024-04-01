D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Raised to $2.50

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 3,476,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

