Robert W. Baird Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $90.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $78.38. 149,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,319. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

