Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 2,648,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

