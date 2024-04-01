Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Target Price to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Integra Resources Company Profile

ITR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.98. 58,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$2.10.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

