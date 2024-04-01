Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Target Price to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
