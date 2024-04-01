Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AXDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,875. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

