Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DTE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 312,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

