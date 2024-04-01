Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 261,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,341. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

