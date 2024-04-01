Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Boosted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $81.06. 394,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,606. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.