Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

