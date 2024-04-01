Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.74. 541,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

