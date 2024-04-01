Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $130.73. 609,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

