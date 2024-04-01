Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.38. The stock had a trading volume of 119,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,036. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

