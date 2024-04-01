Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,775. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

