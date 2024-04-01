Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,823 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 153,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

