Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.47. The company had a trading volume of 578,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,114. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.