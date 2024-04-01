iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,719,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,819,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.67. 154,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,310. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

