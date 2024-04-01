Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 6,810 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.30. 7,219,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,988,991. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

