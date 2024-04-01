Essex Savings Bank Acquires 6,926 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $479.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

