Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $190.51. 219,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

