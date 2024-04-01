Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Decreases By 21.2%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Escalade
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Escalade Price Performance
ESCA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Escalade
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.