Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Decreases By 21.2%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Escalade by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

ESCA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

