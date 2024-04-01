BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

