HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,359. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

