First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 33,879 shares.The stock last traded at $108.54 and had previously closed at $109.59.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 183,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,456.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 109,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,092,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

