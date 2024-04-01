Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.22. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 131,390 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

