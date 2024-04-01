Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 7,404 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.66.
Kenon Stock Up 7.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently -63.12%.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
