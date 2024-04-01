Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 310,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 372,840 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

