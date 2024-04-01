SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,489,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,258,819 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3065 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.