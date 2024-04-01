SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,489,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,258,819 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3065 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

