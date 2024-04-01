First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 50,038 shares.The stock last traded at $71.28 and had previously closed at $71.34.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

