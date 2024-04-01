Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 119,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 406,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

