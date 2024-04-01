Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Up 9.9%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $429.35 and last traded at $429.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.85.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.59.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
