Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 934,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,725 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Doximity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.