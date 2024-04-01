Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 5.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 252,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,266,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,718,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

